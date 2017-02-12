Man suspected of killing North Texas mother arrested in Houston News Man suspected of killing North Texas mother arrested in Houston A tip helped lead officers to the man they say murdered an Arlington mother late last year. Arlington Police say Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez is one of the men who shot April Vancleave outside her apartment on December 15th. Another suspect is still on the loose.

A tip helped lead officers to the man they say murdered an Arlington mother late last year. Arlington Police say Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez is one of the men who shot April Vancleave outside her apartment on December 15th. Another suspect is still on the loose.

She was trying to get some last-minute cash to buy her 6-year-old daughter, Lily, a gift, when she and her husband went to Target to sell jewelry through the resale app 5miles.



An arrest affidavit says surveillance video shows the would-be buyers watching the couple from inside a Starbucks, but never going to meet them. The affidavit says the buyers canceled on VanCleave, telling her there was a family emergency. Moments later, their truck follows the couple out of the parking lot.



Police say that truck belongs to Gamez and he and another man followed them home. VanCleave's husband dropped her off, and that's when police say the men robbed her, shot her and drove away.



Fox 4 spoke to April VanCleave's brother in Conroe by phone, “These guys were predators and they went on this application and they looked for people to target." Said Mark VanCleave.



Investigators also used the 5miles app to target the suspect, Gamez. An affidavit says the day after Vancleave's killing, another one of Gamez's resale-app-robbery-victims recognized him on surveillance.



An affidavit says she came forward, providing information about Gamez's account on another app, Offer Up. Detectives were able to get GPS coordinates, dates and times of sales from the apps that, according to an affidavit, led police to Gamez' Dallas apartment, he was arrested in Houston Saturday, without incident.



"The good guys prevailed. My sister never did anything asking for this," said VanCleave, "There is one guy behind bars, but there is still one guy left."



Vancleave's family is pleading to the other suspect to turn himself in.



"Just own up to what you did. Be a man and own up to it."



Gamez was tracked down to his apartment in Dallas, but he was arrested in Houston Saturday without incident. We don't know how investigators figured out he is in Houston.



Law enforcement has not released any information about the second person of interest in the case. Police documents seem to suggest that person may have been the getaway driver.