Arlington homeowner kills 17-year-old burglary suspect

Arlington Police say a homeowner has shot and killed a man who was trying to break into a car.



Police say they when they responded to call about a Sunday morning shooting, they found a 17-year-old who had been wounded. He was taken to a hospital where he died.



Police say a second person fled the scene before officers arrived.



Detectives say they're investigating the case as a vehicle burglary that was interrupted by the homeowner.



Names of the people involved have not been immediately released. Authorities say once their investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for review.