Dr. Oz visits Texas for free CPR training programs News Dr. Oz visits Texas for free CPR training programs

Cardio-thoracic surgeon and TV host, Dr. Oz spent the weekend in Texas to host large-scale CPR training events at several locations.





The events are a part of the “Texas Two Step: Save a Life Campaign” which is organized by his non-profit, HealthCorps.

Free hands-only CPR training will be offered at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., NorthPark Center from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event was created by a group of medical students and the Texas College of Emergency Physicians in 2016. Medical students from several local colleges will be helping with the training sessions. During five minute training sessions, they’ll teach participats how to act quickly during cardiac emergencies by following two steps: 1) Call 911 and 2) Initiate hands-only CPR.

Dr. Oz will speak at the events.

Visit www.tx2stepcpr.com for more information.