Burglary Suspect Killed in Terrell

Sheriffs Deputies shot and killed an alleged burglar in Terrell.

Sunday at 3:30 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriffs Department got a call about a burglary in a building on Everett Drive, near Spur 557.

When sheriffs deputies arrived, they say two men ran into their truck. The suspects allegedly drove right toward the officers- as if they were trying to run them over. That's when one of the deputies opened fire. One of the suspects was shot and killed. The other ran off.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for the second suspect. They did not provide a description.

No sheriffs deputies were injured.