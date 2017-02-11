EMTs pull woman from burning vehicle seconds before explosion News EMTs pull woman from burning vehicle seconds before explosion Two medics were in the right place at the right time Saturday morning when a woman's vehicle caught fire after she lost control. Balch Springs Police say it happened around 3 a.m. on I-635.

Leonard Smith and Nicolas Miles say they've helped save lives before, but never like this.

Witnesses say they saw the woman lose control of her car in the southbound lanes and land upside down in the median, unconscious and trapped inside as flames grew.

Smith and Miles were driving an Alliance Ambulance, heading back to their station in Mesquite when they saw smoke. They pulled over and heard someone screaming.

Smith grabbed equipment out of the ambulance, and Miles, a former Army medic, rushed to the driver's door. They knew they had seconds to get her out before the car was be fully engulfed.

"All I did was just stick my arm in there ma'am. Just pulled her the patient out and just moved her over about 20 feet away from the car. Trying to get her as far away from that car as possible," said Miles.

Seconds later, the car burst into flames. Police and firefighters arrived on scene, and the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was flown to Parkland, where she's being treated for burns on her legs, but is expected to survive.

Smith and Miles are still processing those seconds that potentially saved a life, "We were there at the right time and we're grateful that we could help her and she's still here with us today," said Smith.

We don't know the woman's identity, and this EMT and paramedic have not spoken to her since the crash, but would like to.