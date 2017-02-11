BREAKING: Major crash between Arlington & Grand Prairie injures nine

At least 9 people are injured following a major crash on the Arlington-Grand Prairie line around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say 1 child is critical and 8 others are are dealing with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say a minivan and a car crashed on 360 South, just north of Webb Lynn Rd.

The force of the crash flipped the minivan which was carrying 9 people. Police say most of them were not wearing seat belts. The people in the car did pull over and were interviewed by police. They were not injured.