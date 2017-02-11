Two teen girls killed, one hurt in crash in Plano

Two 16-year-old girls were killed in a crash Friday night in Plano.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mira Vista Blvd, said Plano police.

The driver of a 2016 Porsche Macan was driving south on Mira Vista Boulevard when the vehicle hit a tree in the center median and caught fire, police said.

The two deceased teens were found inside the burning vehicle and a third 16-year-old was found on the ground near the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the teens have not been released. Plano police are investigating.