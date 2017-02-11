Driver survives fiery rollover crash in Balch Springs

All lanes of I-635 in Balch Springs are back open after a fiery rollover crash.

Just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday, the female driver lost control in the southbound lanes, near the Interstate 20 interchange, according to Sean Davis with the Balch Springs Fire Department.

The vehicle rolled over several times and burst into flames.

The driver of an Alliance Ambulance saw the car on fire and saved the driver before police or firefighters arrived, Davis said.

She has burns to her legs but is expected to survive, Davis said.

She was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in serious condition.