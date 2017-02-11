Thousands of Boy Scouts collect food at DFW-area homes News Thousands of Boy Scouts collect food at DFW-area homes Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and volunteers spent Saturday collecting food across North Texas.

Scouting for Food is the largest door-to-door food collection effort in DFW. It benefits more than 45 assistance agencies across the area. On one day, approximately 30,000 Scouts knock on doors, collecting non-perishable food items for families in need. The food is the distributed to local food pantries and assistance agencies.

Food items can also be dropped off or purchased at any Tom Thumb throughout February.

Fox 4 is a proud sponsor of the event.

For more information, visit http://circleten.org/scouting-for-food