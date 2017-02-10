School bus safety questions raised after 11-year-old brutally attack

- A 13-year-old boy’s attack on a fellow student on a Dallas ISD school bus is raising questions about was done and what could have been done to prevent or stop the attack.

11-year-old Antonio Hernandez suffered two bone fractures. He says the 13-year old pulled him out of his seat, punched him and stomped on his arm until it broke.

Dallas County Schools say their drivers are trained to evaluate and de-escalate situations on buses. DCS says what they saw on the video was enough to fire the driver but wouldn't elaborate because it's an employee issue.

But an organizer for a bus driver union says bus drivers are limited in what they can do.

Ysabel Rodriguez still has concerns about putting her grandson back on the school bus where he was attacked by another student last week. She said the bus carries students with special needs and behavioral issues and is supposed to have a bus monitor.

When we asked Dallas County Schools, they couldn't confirm whether there was a monitor on the bus but said both boys involved didn't require one. DCS says it's not allowed to discuss whether the other children on the bus required one.

“I want something done about it,” Rodriguez said. “I really do because this shouldn't have happened.”

The 13-year-old accused of attacking Antonio was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and the bus driver was fired.

Kenneth Stretcher is an organizer for the DCS bus drivers' union and says drivers generally aren't allowed to physically get involved.

“They're not supposed to under any circumstances touch the children,” he explained. “So that limits what they can do.”

Stretcher says the driver that was fired is not a union member and couldn't talk specifically about the case.

But he said drivers are only allowed in extreme circumstances to pull the bus over to control a situation.

“Plus they're under a lot of pressure to get to their stops on time,” he said.

DCS said in a statement, "Physical force is absolutely a last resort, and it's allowed only if non-physical interventions fail to protect the student or, in fact, if the driver has been threatened."

“These bus drivers are put into real difficult positions,” Stretcher said. “They're supposed to control the bus and control those kids at the same time with or without a monitor.”

Police say the bus driver is seen on surveillance video looking in his rearview mirror and seeing the attack happening but doing nothing about it. The attack itself lasted a couple minutes.

Police looked into child endangerment charges for the driver, but the DA’s office says there isn't enough