Kaufman County brush fire threatened several homes

- Firefighters had to work quickly Friday to stop a brush fire that got dangerously close to homes in a Kaufman County neighborhood.

The fire scorched several acres of a large field behind a neighborhood in Crandall, southeast of Dallas. The windy and dry conditions made the fire danger even worse.

The fire began around 4 p.m. near Countryview Lane and took about an hour for firefighters to put out.

Crandall has a volunteer fire department so several surrounding agencies came out to assist them in fighting this grass fire that started in an open field located behind a heavily populated subdivision.

At one point, the flames reached the fence of some of the homes located around the outer edge. Several homeowners used their own garden hoses to try and keep the flames at bay.

One couple said they heard sirens and walked out of their back door to find 6 to 8-foot flames roaring just on the other side of the fence. A firefighter told the couple to grab their valuables. The wife says she grabbed her bible and marriage certificate as her husband continued to use the hose on the flames.

Moments later, firefighters were in the couple’s backyard to put out the fire. They had some burnt grass but their home was not damaged.

Roads into the neighborhood have since been reopened.