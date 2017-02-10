Fort Worth woman still missing after four months

- Friday marks four months since a Fort Worth woman disappeared.

Typhenie Johnson’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Revill, is charged with kidnapping her with the intent to kill her.

Witnesses told police they heard the couple arguing before Johnson disappeared on Oct. 10. Investigators later found articles of her clothing in Revill’s backyard.

Johnson’s mother spoke to FOX 4’s Alex Boyer on the phone while driving to North Texas. She said she is incredibly heartbroken.

“We’re not giving up hope on Typhenie. We would just like for everyone to keep her in their prayers,” Deborah Johnson Strub said.

Although Revill is in custody, Johnson’s body has not been found. Police said the investigation is still very active.

“I cannot begin to comprehend what a parent must go through at a time like this and I would certainly hope that they feel that us as a department and hopefully our community will do everything that we can to try and bring closure,” said Officer Brad Perez with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Revill is due in court for a hearing next week. Johnson’s mother plans to be at the hearing, hoping to gain more information about daughter’s disappearance.