Police looking for suspect who shot Dallas actor

- Dallas police have released a sketch of the man they believe shot an actor and community theater founder in Deep Ellum.

Matthew Posey opened the Ochre Theater near Fair Park. He’s also held minor roles in movies including No Country for Old Men, The Magnificent Seven and Mr. Brooks.

He was shot in the face two weeks ago as he was leaving the Cold Beer Company. Police said someone approached him and shot him without saying anything or taking anything.

Posey is now recovering from his injuries. A witness was able to describe the shooter so the sketch could be created.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips should call 214-373-8477.