North Texas mom gets 8 years for voter fraud

- A Tarrant County jury sentenced a Mexican citizen to eight years in prison for casting multiple illegal votes in Dallas County.

Rosa Maria Ortega falsely claimed to be a United States citizen and voted at least five times between 2004 and 2014. Records show she voted as a Republican in Dallas County in the 2012 November general election and in the May 2014 primary runoff.

Her identity came into question after she tried to register to vote twice in Tarrant County. Both applications were denied.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton assisted in the prosecution, despite the fact that Ortega voted for him.

“This case shows how serious Texas is about keeping its elections secure, and the outcome sends a message that violators of the state’s election law will be prosecuted to the fullest,” he warned others in a statement.

In her defense, Ortega tried to argue that she was brought into the U.S. and abandoned by her mother. She said she believed she was a citizen.

“My mom just used us to get stamps. She never gave us love or guidance. She got deported,” she said. "All my life since I worked, I always on my knowledge thought I was a U.S. citizen because I never knew the difference of U.S. citizen and U.S. resident. And the point is if I knew, everything would've been the correct way."

In addition to her prison time, the mother of four must pay a $5,000 fine.