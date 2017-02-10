Drive-by shooting suspects caught in fiery crash News Drive-by shooting suspects caught in fiery crash

Two men are facing charges following a drive-by shooting, police chase and fiery crash that ended in Old East Dallas.

A woman told police her ex-boyfriend fired shots at her Rowlett home around 12:40 a.m. Friday. An officer later spotted his vehicle and followed it into Dallas, where the chase began.

The two male suspects in a Chevy sedan tried to make a U-turn on Haskell Avenue, but police said they were going too fast and lost control. The car hit a concrete median and caught fire near the Central Expressway.

The suspects were not hurt and police quickly took them into custody. Officers also recovered a gun they said the men threw out during the chase.