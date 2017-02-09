13-year-old arrested after breaking student's arm on school bus

- A 13-year-old boy was arrested and a school bus driver was fired after surveillance video showed an attack on the way home from an Old East Dallas middle school.

11-year-old Antonio Hernandez now wears a cast where he suffered multiple fractures. Police say his attacker pulled him out of his seat on the school bus and stomped on his arm until it broke.

School bus video of the incident is so disturbing, police say they were able to charge the 13-year old student with felony aggravated assault. They did not release the video because minors are involved.

Antonio’s grandmother says the bullying should've never escalated to that point.

Ysabel Rodriguez says her heart stopped when she got a call her grandson was being taken to the hospital. She got to Children's Medical Dallas to find him with a broken arm, fractured twice by another student.

“I felt helpless,” she said. “Like nobody's going to hear me.”

Dallas County Schools PD says it happened Friday afternoon on the bus after school. The bus was taking students with special needs and behavioral issues home from Spence Middle School.

A police report says a 13-year-old pulled Antonio out of his seat, punched him and stomped on his arm until it broke. Antonio told his grandma he was trying to break his legs first. Authorities arrested him on aggravated assault charges Tuesday.

“It is disturbing, and it's something that needed to be dealt with,” said DCS Police Chief Gary Lindsey. “That's why we filed the charges as quickly as we could.”

Police also say unreleased surveillance shows the bus driver seeing the attack but doing nothing to stop it. He's been fired but did not face any charges because the DA's office says there's not enough evidence to charge him as well.

Rodriguez says she feels better with firing and the arrest but still wishes she could do more to protect her grandson.

“I feel helpless,” she said. “I feel like I wish I could go and sit with him all day in school or just be there to protect him, and I know I can't.”

Police don't have any prior reports on the boys. School officials can't say if the 13-year old student has been expelled or suspended due to student privacy.

According to the police report, the assistant principal has seen the video.