Family, including 8-year-old, found dead in Navarro County home

- Three people were found dead, including an 8-year-old girl, inside a Navarro County home Thursday afternoon after an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies were called to the home in the 4600 block of SE County Road 1090 in the Cheneyboro area after family members had not heard from the family since Wednesday morning. When an officer looked in the home through a window, he saw a woman’s body inside.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner described what his deputies found as a “gruesome scene” when they discovered the bodies of an 8-year-old girl and her parents. They also found a rifle.

Tanner said the family did not have a history of family violence and are still trying to determine a motive.

Counselors will be available Friday at Mildred Elementary, where the child attended school.

No suspects are being sought at this time.