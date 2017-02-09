Stray dog responsible for biting several people captured News Stray dog responsible for biting several people captured Plano Animal Services says one of two aggressive dogs, dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde', that is responsible for biting several people over the past few months has finally been caught.

- Plano Animal Services says one of two aggressive dogs, dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, that is responsible for biting several people over the past few months has finally been caught.

‘Bonnie’ was captured Thursday and is believed to be responsible for at least nine attacks in the last nine months.

The female blue heeler and another dog were often reported seen together and were known to randomly get aggressive and go after people in the West Plano area.

FOX 4 has spoken to several dog bite victims, including a woman who received 12 stitches after Bonnie bit her leg.

Bonnie was captured after a homeowner spotted them near his home. Animal services shot a net gun to capture her.

“We purchased is specifically for these dogs,” said Plano Animal Control Director Jamey Cantrell. “When it comes to it, we wanted to do everything we possibly could to get these dogs off the streets because of, not only safety of our residents, but safety of these dogs as well.”

Bonnie will be held in quarantine and will wait for someone to possibly claim her.

Clyde, the white mix lab, was able to avoid capture.