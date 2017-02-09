Edward Burns installed as bishop of Diocese of Dallas News Edward Burns installed as bishop of Diocese of Dallas It was standing-room only Thursday for the installation mass of Bishop Edward Burns for the Diocese of Dallas.

The mass happened in the middle of the afternoon but thousands turned out for the two hour mass and the chance to see Bishop Burns start his new job.

During the mass he showed a sense of humor and his own way of doing things.

Before the mass started, hundreds of bishops, priests, deacons and three cardinals -- including Cardinal Kevin Farrell -- lined up to proceed into the cathedral. It had all the pomp and circumstance expected for a Catholic leader taking on such an important post.

“To Bishop Burns my words of advice are during the first couple of months go out and listen to all the people before he does anything,” said Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Bishop Burns said he wants the people of this community to know he's offering his life for them.

“The Diocese of Dallas definitely vast and it has not stopped growing. And so my hope is the diocese of Dallas will continue to grow in its ministry to serve the people,” Burns said.

One of the most notable moments came when Bishop Burns received the papal proclamation. He showed it to his mom who flew in for the mass, he walked through the cathedral and surprised everyone when he walked out of the sanctuary into the auditorium showing the proclamation to the overflow crowd.