Alpine college holding memorial for slain student Zuzu Verk News Alpine college holding memorial for slain student Zuzu Verk Family, friends and fellow students of a slain West Texas college student will honor her in a memorial Thursday night.

- Family, friends and fellow students of a slain West Texas college student will honor her in a memorial Thursday night.

Zuzu Verk disappeared last October, but her remains were found last week, bringing those who loved her a little closure.

Ribbons and decorations went up ahead of the memorial at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, where Verk went to school. The 22-year-old grew up in Keller and moved to Alpine for college.

Her friends still look for ways to help in a helpless situation.

“I'm glad she's not like suffering somewhere or like alone,” said student Andrea Bode. “It's been hard.”

Some of the hard answers came last Friday when a border patrol agent found a body just a few miles outside of Alpine, Where Verk disappeared. On Monday, dental records confirmed the remains were of Verk.

Police arrested her boyfriend, Robert Fabian, and his friend, Christopher Estrada. Both are accused of tampering with evidence and concealing a body.

As the investigation continues, those who knew and taught Verk at her university are now focused on honoring her memory.

“You don't expect your children to die before you die. And this is just one of those things that defied really the order in life,” said Professor Louis Harveson. “And to take somebody that was so very special and so very passionate is just a travesty.”

“I kind of woke up with a light heart thinking this isn't a funeral, this is a celebration of someone's life,” said student Gunner Gardner.

The memorial is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Verk will be laid to rest at a later date in the Dallas area.