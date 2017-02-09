Dallas pension fund board meets for first time since lawsuit

Retirement money for thousands of retired Dallas police and firefighters hands in the balance today.

The board that oversees the pension fund is currently meeting for the first time since a new lawsuit created some sharp divisions on the panel.

Four Dallas city council members who represent the city’s interests on the board are now suing the fund. They want a court receiver to control the fun and stop it from selling off assets at a deep discount.

They also want to stop large distributions to retirees who collected their pension checks while they continued to work past retirement age.

Today those council members could not meet in closed session while the rest of the board discussed the lawsuit.

Saving the pension fund will require cuts to benefits for retirees, as well as a possible property and sales tax increase in Dallas.