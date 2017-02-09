Ikea wants to open third North Texas store in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea wants to build a third store in North Texas.

The company announced its plans to build a store in north Fort Worth at the southwest corner of Interstate 35W and North Tarrant Parkway.

The 27-acre project would have 900 parking spaces and 289,000 square feet of space. It would also try to find a way to generate about 90 percent of its own electricity on site.

If approved, the Fort Worth Ikea location would open in the summer of 2019.

The company already has a store in Frisco and is building on in Grand Prairie that is due to open later this year.


