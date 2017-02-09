Construction workers hit in alcohol-related crash

- A man was arrested after driving into a construction zone and injuring two workers overnight.

Dallas sheriff’s deputies said it happened just before midnight in the southbound lanes of Stemmons Freeway, just north of Inwood Road.

Large trucks with flashing arrows were positioned behind the workers in the two closed lanes. The driver clipped the back of one of the trucks and hit two men.

The workers were taken to a Dallas hospital in serious condition.

The driver is now facing charges for intoxication assault.