Arlington ISD fixing 'dirty sock syndrome' at junior high

Arlington ISD said it is fixing the so-called "dirty sock syndrome" at a junior high school after health complaints from students and faculty.

Armstrong Forensics released two reports on air quality at Nichols Junior High and said there's nothing "dangerous" in the air. But it did recommend the school increase fresh air intake when switching between the heating and cooling systems.

A lack of fresh air can produce a smell known as "dirty sock syndrome” and is caused by mold and bacterial build-up.

“We are making these adjustments and then Armstrong Forensics will come back out and retest to see if the issues have been corrected and then we'll continue to work with the staff and monitor all the attendance date to see if that has addressed all the concerns,” said Arlington ISD’s Leslie Johnson.

The district said it has already removed allergenic mold that was on the coils of heating and cooling units. The coils have been re-checked and cleared by the forensics company.