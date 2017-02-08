North Texas woman accused of voter fraud takes the stand

- The Grand Prairie woman accused of voter fraud took the stand on the second day of her trial.

Prosecutors said Rosa Maria Ortega illegally registered, then voted at least twice as a Republican in Dallas County. She is a citizen of Mexico, but claimed to be an American in a sworn statement when she registered.

In her defense, Ortega said she was brought to the United States and abandoned by her mother. She believed she was a citizen.

“My mom just used us to get stamps. She never gave us love or guidance. She got deported,” she said.

When asked, Ortega said she had a card that said she was a “resident.” She claims she didn’t know there was a difference between a “resident” and a “citizen.”

Ortega tried to register to vote twice in Tarrant County, which is where the trial is taking place. But, her applications there were denied.

Both sides rested their case before lunch Wednesday.