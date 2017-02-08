Lawmaker calls ‘welcoming community' resolution irresponsible

- One day after the passing of a resolution aimed at welcoming immigrants and refugees to Dallas County, a Dallas senator is speaking out against it.

Sen. Don Huffines released a statement saying Senate Bill 4 upholds the law. He said the governor, lieutenant governor and state senate are doing their jobs while Dallas County is risking lives locally.

Huffines called the resolution dangerous, irresponsible and reprehensible.

“Dallas County should focus on keeping Texans safe from criminal aliens instead of playing politics and taking jabs at the laws that they swore an oath to uphold. The resolution is irrational, and it is an affront to millions of law abiding legal immigrants,” he said.

Dallas County Commissioners passed the “welcoming communities” resolution with a 4-1 vote Tuesday.

Supporters said it sends a message of hope to immigrants and refugees coming to the county. Among other things, they argue it rejects racial profiling and provides a path of citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

But skeptics argue a part of it calls on local law enforcement officer to end what it calls nonessential collaboration with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“We are asking to have our hands slapped. Please don’t put us in a position of being labeled a sanctuary city,” said Lee Klein, a Dallas City Council member.

“We’re not trying to poke a bear. If a bear eventually comes over here, I guess we’ll have to fight the bear. But for now we’re trying to work with the bear,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez has yet to weigh in on the resolution.