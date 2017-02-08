Dallas may ask taxpayers to help fix pothole problem News Dallas may ask taxpayers to help fix pothole problem Voters in Dallas may be asked to approve a tax increase in order to fix the city's pothole problem.

The city council is expected to meet Wednesday and discuss a bond proposal for the May election. The measure would include $476 million for pothole repair, general street maintenance and alleyway and sidewalk improvements.

Wednesday’s proposal would also allocate $34 million to each council district to be spent on the street projects each council member deems necessary.

Council members are also planning to discuss a bond measure for the city’s parks, but the dollar amount for parks is yet to be determined.