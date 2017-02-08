High-speed DeSoto chase ends with crash in Dallas

- A high-speed chase through DeSoto and Dallas ended with an SUV crashing into a pole in southeast Oak Cliff.

DeSoto police started chasing the black SUV around 4 a.m. Wednesday because it was reported stolen out of Cedar Hill.

The driver took off and drove toward Dallas. He was speeding in the 6800 block of University Hills when he lost control of the SUV and hit a utility pole.

The driver and his passengers only suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading arrest. It is not yet clear if his passenger will face charges.

The crash damaged the power lines and caused a gas leak. Atmos and Oncor crews responded.