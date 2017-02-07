Joshua students raising money to honor athlete

Aaron Singleton's memory still lingers on among fellow students. Now, a few Joshua kids want to make sure it never fades with a permanent reminder of his affect on their lives.



The 15-year-old Joshua High School Football player died last year after taking a hard hit in a JV football game. He had a seizure on the sidelines and died a day later in the hospital.



Fellow students are now trying to raise $45,000 to pay tribute to Singleton. They want to buy a life-sized bronze statue in his honor that would be placed in front of Owl Stadium at Joshua High School.



Aaron's mom, Cassondra Singleton, says the base of the statue will have eight sides. It would accommodate all of the extracurricular activities that defined her son.



The head football coach says the district supports the idea.



Here is a link to the GoFundMe page for those interested in donating: https://www.gofundme.com/aaron-singleton-memorial