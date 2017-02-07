Dallas gun store donates sniper rifle to Little Elm PD News Dallas gun store donates sniper rifle to Little Elm PD A Dallas company donated a custom sniper rifle to the Little Elm Police Department since their only sniper rifle is being held as evidence in an ongoing investigation.

- A Dallas company donated a custom sniper rifle to the Little Elm Police Department since their only sniper rifle is being held as evidence in an ongoing investigation.

Last month, the police department lost one of its finest, Detective Jerry Walker. His SWAT sniper rifle is being held as evidence, leaving the city's SWAT team without a vital weapon.

“Everything associated with Detective Walker on that day will be tied up for a period of time,” explained Police Chief Rodney Harrison.

That was when the Modern Outfitters Gun Store stepped in to help. The company makes rifles for law enforcement and is now making a difference for Little Elm.

The replacement rifle is a custom Remington 700. The tripod, donated by Kopf Jager Industries, had Little Elm's SWAT logo on it.

“It can transverse right and left up and down,” said Matt Banes with Kopf Jager Industries. “It’s ideal for law enforcement because you can lock it down and go hands-free.”

“Although Jerry's no longer with us, he's still helping us ultimately better our team,” said Harrison. “He was that kind of person.”