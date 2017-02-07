Court docs reveal new evidence in West Texas student's murder News Court docs reveal new evidence in West Texas student's murder Court records detail the evidence that led police to arrest the boyfriend of a murdered co-ed from Keller.

Zuzu Verk disappeared in West Texas last October after a date with Robert Fabian. Her remains were discovered last Friday and positively identified Monday.

Police didn't arrest Verk's boyfriend Robert Fabian until after her remains were found Friday. The arrest affidavit points to a key reason why.

According to police documents, the evening of October 11 was supposed to include a romantic dinner and a massage for Verk at her boyfriend's apartment in Alpine, but the evening turned violent.

Alpine police say Fabian told them the two got into a heated argument when he made comments "concerning an ex-girlfriend."

Fabian told police he watched Verk leave in her car. But a downstairs neighbor says Verk's vehicle was there all night and noticed Fabian's Jeep leave about 4 a.m.

Police say cell phone records show Fabian and his friend, Chris Estrada, were at a Dollar General store the next day. Estrada says he lent Fabian his credit card which Fabian used to purchase "three plastic painters' drop cloths." Police say surveillance video confirms Fabian made the purchase.

Cell phone records also reveal Estrada was "at or near various commercial dumpsters in the area" in the hours after Verk's disappearance.

At one point, when a friend noticed Estrada was acting strange, he replied "I don't want to get you involved. Don't ask questions."

Police say when they searched Fabian's apartment in mid-October, investigators "did not find any sheets or pillow cases." And one of the drop cloths was found, but two were missing.

Police say they now know where they are. Thin plastic sheets consistent with the drop clothes were found Friday with Verk's skeletal remains.

It's important to point out that Fabian and Estrada are not charged with murder but with tampering with evidence to conceal a corpse, a second-degree felony. Police said they do expect additional charges for Fabian.