FBI offers $10,000 reward for Pleasant Grove mother's alleged killer

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest Faustino Valdez, the man suspected of killing a Pleasant Grove mother.
Valdez is now considered one of Dallas FBI’s most wanted fugitives.
34-year-old old Marisol Espinosa's body was found two months after her disappearance in December of 2015.
Valdez, Espinoza’s ex-boyfriend, was the last person to see her alive. Police believe he fled to Mexico to avoid arrest and prosecution.
Police consider Valdez armed and dangerous.