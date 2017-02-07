FBI offers $10,000 reward for Pleasant Grove mother's alleged killer

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest Faustino Valdez, the man suspected of killing a Pleasant Grove mother.

Valdez is now considered one of Dallas FBI’s most wanted fugitives.

34-year-old old Marisol Espinosa's body was found two months after her disappearance in December of 2015.

Valdez, Espinoza’s ex-boyfriend, was the last person to see her alive. Police believe he fled to Mexico to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Police consider Valdez armed and dangerous.