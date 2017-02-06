Dallas County judges to help people expunge criminal records

Dallas will hold its first ‘Expungement Expo’ to help people with criminal records get their lives back on track.

Dallas County judges will actively sign orders to get the process started on erasing participants' criminal records at the event on April 29. The expo also includes an employment fair and other social services.

Dallas County's new district attorney, Faith Johnson, is already anticipating overflow crowds.

"I think that what we're starting will continue,” she said. “Because once you see the outpouring from the county, I think that we're going to have a lot of people who may not get served on the 29th. And we may have to make this an annual if not semi-annual event."

There is a pre-clearance clinic on March 4 to determine eligibility.

For more information on the event, contact Councilwoman Tiffinni Young’s officer at 214-670-4689 or email district7@dallascityhall.com.