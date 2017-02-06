Mom has box of stillborn daughter's momentos returned News Mom has box of stillborn daughter's momentos returned A Glenn Heights woman was reunited with a precious part of her past stolen from her home last month.

A Glenn Heights woman was reunited with a precious part of her past stolen from her home last month.

Several items were taken but none as cherished as a small purple box with a small dress that belonged to Ana Vega’s daughter Liliana, who was stillborn at 23 weeks.

Vega and her family were in the process of moving to a new home in Lancaster when they returned to Glenn Heights and found their trailer had been burglarized.

"I'm so relieved, I’m happy, the lady that called me, her daughters are angels to us. I’m like, we didn’t think we would get it back and I’m so happy to have it,” Vega said.

Vega says the box was found by a couple of kids who were looking for a lost cat in the woods behind her old home.

Whoever burglarized her trailer apparently dumped everything they didn’t want in that area. Luckily the item that meant the absolute most to Vega, was something the crooks simply threw out.