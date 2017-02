A Grand Prairie woman is on trial this week on voter fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Rosa Maria Ortega lied about being a U.S. citizen and registered to vote in Dallas County.

She has voted in multiple elections in Dallas County since 2004, including last year's Republican primary. She also tried twice to register in Tarrant County, but was rejected.

Jury selection started Monday and the trial is expected to start Tuesday. If convicted, Ortega could face up to twenty years in prison.