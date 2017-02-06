West Texas body ID'd as missing college student Zuzu Verk

Authorities have positively ID’d a body found in West Texas as missing college student ZuZu Verk.

Alpine police arrested the boyfriend of Verk Saturday morning, a day after finding human remains in a shallow grave near the area she went missing four months ago. Robert Fabian was arrested on a warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Authorities also announced a second man has been taken into custody in connection with the case. A friend of Fabian’s was arrested on Monday in the Phoenix-area.

Verk went missing last fall. The 22-year-old grew up in Keller, but attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine. She was reported missing after she missed a mid-term. Family members said Verk went out with her boyfriend the night before she disappeared.