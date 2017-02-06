Student arrested for bomb threat at Byron Nelson High School

- Police in Trophy Club have arrested one person and they’re still looking for a second person responsible for the fake bomb threats at Byron Nelson High School.

The high school was placed on lockdown for several hours last week because a caller told police several pipe bombs were placed inside the school and a gunman was waiting inside.

Police said the caller contacted them six times, mocking them and providing details to make it sound like the calls were coming from inside the school.

The caller was not on campus, but was receiving text messages from the student who is now under arrest, police said.

The unnamed juvenile suspect is facing felony charges for making a false report. The second suspect will face similar charges once caught.

Some students were forced to stay on campus until 6 p.m. while a SWAT team searched the school. They never found any bombs.

Northwest ISD said it is cooperating with police in the investigation.