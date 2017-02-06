Damaged Rowlett water tower torn down

- A historic water tower in Rowlett is being torn down Monday.

The tower on Matha Lane was heavily damaged by a deadly tornado in December of 2015. It became a symbol of hope for the community healing from the natural disaster.

But, city leaders said the tower is unstable and needs to come down.

"Over the past year, the Martha Lane water tower became an icon throughout our community, an unofficial symbol of Rowlett's resilience and of the bonding that occurred as a result of the tornado," said Rowlett Mayor Todd Gottel. "To commemorate the closing of this chapter in our history, pieces of the structure will be preserved for use in future Arts and Humanities Commission public art installations in our community!"

Instead of imploding it, workers will take the tower down piece by piece beginning at 10 a.m. The demolition is expected to be complete by 3 p.m.

The tower has been offline for over a year and the city has been able to function without it. It will not be replaced.