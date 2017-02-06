Fire tears through old Six Flags mall

- Smoke poured out of the old Six Flags mall in Arlington Monday morning.

The mall on E. Division Street and Highway 360 has been under demolition since last summer. Some parts have already collapsed or were torn down.

Fire officials said there were some construction workers in building when the fire started around 7 a.m. They all made it out safely.

Firefighters then attacked the fire defensively. It was a two-alarm response because of the size of the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.