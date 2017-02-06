2 questioned for shooting at Dallas restaurant

- People who were tossed out of a northwest Dallas restaurant early Monday morning shot at the building, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting at Micheladas Restaurant and Bar on Webb Chapel Extension.

Security officers told police two men got into a fight with other patrons around 1:30 a.m. They were escorted out of the building.

The men then opened fire and left bullet holes in the restaurant’s front windows. A security guard also returned fire as the men drove off, but didn’t hit anyone.

Two suspects were stopped by Dallas officers a few miles away and are being held for questioning.