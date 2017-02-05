Injured Arlington officer released from hospital News Injured Arlington officer released from hospital An injured Arlington police officer who was run over twice during a traffic stop was released from the hospital to cheers Sunday.

- An injured Arlington police officer who was run over twice during a traffic stop was released from the hospital to cheers Sunday.

Corporal Elise Bowden, a grandmother and mother of eight, suffered a broken ankle, fractured ribs and an injury to her vertebrae from a traffic stop. She was wheeled out of JPS Hospital Sunday morning with some of her fellow officers, medical team and her husband by her side.

" I didn't think I was going to live, and I realized I did. This is all minor, it's all going to mend. Thank you everybody, don't worry about me," she said.

Arlington police say Bowden pulled over Tavis Crane after seeing what she believed was drug paraphernalia thrown from the car. Police say Crane also had warrants but refused to get out of the car. Instead they say he reversed the engine and ran over Bowden as she was moving behind his car.



"It hit her mid-range and knocked her backwards, but the rear axle ran over her entire body as it reversed back into her car, and then the rear axle ran over her entire body as it proceeded forward," LT. Chris Cook said.

Police say another responding officer on scene inside the police vehicle opened fire, killing Crane as he was speeding away. Crane's family disputes that and say witnesses told them Crane only moved his car after he was shot. They're asking for the dash cam video to be released.

The family wished Bowden well in a statement but also said "Our interactions with APD have been rude and dismissive. They have been readily available and garrulous with media about this tragic incident but refused to show any amount of transparency to our family, or its representatives, as we prepare to bury our son."

Police say two cash cams recorded the stop and they're withholding it until the investigation is complete, according to department policy.

The Arlington NAACP is also calling for the release of the dash cam video for transparency. Activists plan to host a vigil in Arlington Tuesday.