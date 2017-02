Police: Rowlett homeowner shot teen in the leg News Police: Rowlett homeowner shot teen in the leg ROWLETT, Texas - A teenager is recovering after being shot by a homeowner, according to Rowlett Police.

Police are still investigating but said they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his leg near Miller road around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said the homeowner fired several shots and hit the teen.

Investigators believe there may have been a group of intoxicated, teenagers outside the home at the time of the incident.