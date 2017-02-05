Sunnyvale home destroyed in fire News Faulty fire hydrants prevent firefighters from saving Sunnyvale home SUNNYVALE, Texas - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Dallas suburb of Sunnyvale Sunday morning.

Fire officials said the family woke up to their smoke alarm going off around 2:00 a.m. Firefighters believe it started in near the garage.

The Mesquite Fire Department assisted Sunnyvale Fire. The family managed to get to safety but firefighters said they are still looking for the family's pet.

Firefighters on scene initially said faulty fire hydrants prevented them from saving the home. The fire chief later said that was not the case.