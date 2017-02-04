Jerry Jones to be Inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame News Jerry Jones to be Inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Summer. He is a part of the "contributors" category, dedicated to those who have grown the game.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Summer. He is a part of the "contributors" category, dedicated to those who have grown the game.

Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989 and was the first to win three Super Bowls in the first seven years of ownership. He then went on to develop AT&T Stadium, build the new Cowboys Headquarters at the Star in Frisco and did a lot behind the scenes to make the NFL more popular and more profitable.

The enshrinement ceremony will take place in Canton, Ohio, August 5th.