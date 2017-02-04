Police arrest boyfriend of missing college student after discovering human remains News Police arrest boyfriend of missing college student after discovering human remains The boyfriend of missing college student Zuzu Verk has been arrested, one day after police say they found human remains in a shallow grave in West Texas.

Police in the town of Alpine say 26-year-old Robert Fabian was taken into custody Saturday Morning on a warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Fabian became a suspect in Verk's disappearance early in the investigation. Authorities seized vehicles, a computer and cell phone records during their initial investigation, but had not charged Fabian with a crime.

"We may have found her. Now you just need to tell the truth. We all know it happened," said Zuzu's mother, Lori Verk.

Her family says Zuzu went on a date with Fabian in October, the night before she disappeared. Police named Fabian a suspect quickly after he reported Verk was missing, and stopped cooperating with investigators.

"We want to find out exactly what, when, why, how and who. That's what I want to find out," said Lori Verk.

Fabian's attorney says she's aware her client was arrested but is unable to comment further as new information is still being collected.

"It's not over yet, not by a long stretch," said Lori Verk.

Some of Fabian's family members and friends were also named persons-of-interest, but so far only Fabian has been charged with a crime.

Police say the remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for identification. They hope to have a definitive answer by Monday or Tuesday.