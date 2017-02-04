Grand Prairie Police get a new chief for a day News Grand Prairie Police get a new chief for a day A Grand Prairie boy, known for holding up a heartwarming sign of support at police funerals, got to work alongside his heroes. To honor his dedication, the Grand Prairie Department invited 7-year-old Jayden Morales to be chief for a day.

Jayden is mentally challenged, but has never let that get in the way of his love for law enforcement.

"Here's a young man who faces daily challenges and it's in his heart to stand out there and show his support for our police officers," said the department's regular leader, Chief Steve Dye.

He got a badge and uniform, and spent Friday afternoon checking out a squad car and meeting a canine unit.

His mother also expressed her pride for her son, "I hope one day when he's older and he's able to fully understand what's all going on he can see just how big of an impact he made without even trying," said Melissa Morales.

Jayden also met with various officers at the department and he got a chance to sit at the big desk in the chief's office!