Donate prom dresses to young women in need News Donate prom dresses to young women in need

DALLAS - Comerica Bank is hosting it’s third annual Prom Dress Drive, benefiting Dallas CASA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, during the month of February.

Banking centers will serve as drop-off locations for new or gently-used, cleaned formal dresses and accessories.

Donations will benefit local teen girls, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom. Comerica has donated close to 1,250 dresses to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas over the last two years.

Comerica Banking Centers:

NorthPark (8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas)

Forest-Inwood (5200 Forest Lane; Dallas)

Cole-Fitzhugh (3202 North Fitzhugh; Dallas)

Preston Center (8225 Preston Road; Dallas)

Chapel Hill-Tollway (2560 Dallas Parkway; Plano)

Go here for more information.