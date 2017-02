DPD: Gunshot victim crashes car News DPD: Gunshot victim crashes car

DALLAS -Dallas Police said a man crashed his car after someone shot him in the head early Saturday morning.

Police said the man lost control of his SUV and crashed into a street sign at Spring Avenue and Cross Street in South Dallas just after 1:30 a.m.

Detectives are trying to figure out if the victim was fleeing from the shooter or driving himself to the hospital when he crashed. He is in critical condition.