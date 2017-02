Gunman killed in officer involved shooting at motel News Gunman killed in officer involved shooting at motel IRVING, Texas - Irving Police are investigating what led to a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Police were called to The Homewood Suites on Highway 114 after a hotel manager reported hearing a gunshot.

Shortly after they arrived, officers heard more shots. The unnamed gunman came out of a room and police said they ordered him to put the gun down but he refused.

Officers opened fire, killing the man.