Arlington police ID officers involved in Wednesday deadly shooting

Arlington police on Friday identified the officers involved in a shooting Wednesday night that left a suspect dead and an officer seriously injured.

Corporal Elise Bowden was still at JPS Hospital after she was run over twice, including once in the midsection. Officer Craig Roper shot and killed Tavis Crane, 23, when police say he refused to comply with commands during a traffic stop Wednesday.

But the lawyer for the family of crane on Friday presented a different version of how the shooting unfolded.

Investigators say Roper was inside the car trying to negotiate with Crane when he threw the car in reverse, striking Bowden -- and then put it in drive and ran over her a second time. As that was happening, investigators say, Roper shot crane at least once.

But Attorney Lee Merrit says the two adult passengers in the car with crane tell him the vehicle didn't move until after crane was shot.

"Both witnesses report that the car did not move until after he was shot in the back. Now it's not unusual for there to be varying versions of events. However, there are mechanisms in place to help all of us arrive to the truth,” Merrit said.

Merritt says those two witnesses are Crane's best friend and the mother of his two-year-old child, who were also in the car at the time of the shooting. Merritt says the family wants the dash camera and body camera evidence released so the family can see what happened.

Police are aware of Merritt's allegations and the chief is still deciding what, if any, response he will have.

Bowden, a 14-year veteran of the department, was still recovering at the hospital on Friday evening. In a photo distributed by police she gave a thumbs up to let people know she's thankful for the flowers, cards and support she's been getting.

Bowden is a grandmother and mother to eight children with her husband, who is also an Arlington police sergeant.